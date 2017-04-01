Vinton Peck, 86, co-owner of Peck & Peck Construction, dies

Vinton Peck, 86, of Apache Junction, died March 20 at home with his companion, Margaret Beebe, by his side, according to an obituary.
Mr. Vinton was born in Kalkaska, Michigan. He moved to Alaska and there married his wife, Barbara, in 1952. They moved to Apache Junction and started Peck & Peck Construction, building residential and commercial properties including Thunderbird Plaza. They were members of Desert Chapel United Methodist Church.
He supported his wife’s efforts for the successful incorporation of the city of Apache Junction, according to the obituary.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Desert Chapel United Methodist Church, 462 N. Palo Verde Drive in Apache Junction.