Update marijuana regulations in Apache Junction? Meeting Feb. 14

Increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city of Apache Junction beyond the two presently approved and considering home delivery were discussed at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission voted 7-0 to bring the item back to the 7 p.m. Feb. 14 meeting in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Voting yes were Chairwoman Tess Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck, and commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Michael Frank, Willie Howard, Michael McGraw and Robert Schroeder. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Rudy Esquivias, senior planner for the city of Apache Junction, told the commission that SVACCHA LLC is seeking to amend the city’s nonprofit medical marijuana use regulations to allow for medical marijuana facilities, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities, as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area, also known as CHAA.
SVACCHA LLC is the recipient of a new dispensary license for the Apache Junction CHAA, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road.
One commissioner said he would not approve having an additional medical marijuana business in the city limits.
“Send them to other counties. In Pinal we don’t want it. Especially Apache Junction because they included Gold Canyon, which is not part of Apache Junction; it’s part of Pinal,” Commissioner Buzzin said during the discussion.
Commission Chairwoman Nesser asked city staff members if the state is requiring the additional businesses.
“The question is in the CHAA. How many can be in the CHAA – the area?” City Attorney Joel Stern said.
“So by Arizona Department of Health Services, do we – the city of Apache Junction – have to allow a second dispensary?” Ms. Nesser asked.
“Have to? No,” Mr. Stern said. “But the CHAA area … does go into Gold Canyon,” he said.
“Tell them to go to Florence. We have enough problems here with the drugs in Apache Junction. We don’t need any more. And no home deliveries. Period,” Mr. Buzzin said.
According to the Arizona Corporation Commission website, http://ecorp.azcc.gov/Details/Corp?corpId=L19748150, Theodore Brinkofski is the agent of SVACCHA.
Mr. Esquivias earlier in the discussion explained that the city of Apache Junction allows one dispensary and one cultivation area until the city has at least 20 pharmacies and that there are fewer than 10 at present.
“What the applicants are asking is to amend our code to allow for a possible additional facility. If you or city council approves these text amendments, the successful applicant for the Apache Junction CHAA still has to come back you separately for a conditional use permit request,” he said.
Other proposed amendments also include, but are not limited to: possibly allowing location of medical marijuana facilities in planned development zoning districts; adding more land uses from which a proposed medical marijuana facility must keep a separation distance; better defining security requirements; and possibly allowing dispensaries to sell other products to registered medical marijuana patients, according to the meeting’s agenda.