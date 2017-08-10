Water safe to drink, but test shows trihalomethanes level higher than current standard, according to Apache Junction Water District

Customers of the Apache Junction Water District will be receiving communication regarding an exceedance of a compound in routine testing of the water in the district system. The water is safe to drink and no action is needed by customers, according to a press release.
As required, the district is reporting to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that tests have shown a level of one group of contaminants higher than the current standard. Samples from one of the district testing sites showed the level of total trihalomethanes averaged 85.2 parts per billion over the year ending in July. The maximum level for TTHMs is 80 parts per billion, according to the release.
The testing site is at Hondo and Cactus, Al Bravo, public information officer for the water district, said in an e-mailed answer to a question.
TTHMs are volatile organic compounds that form when disinfectants react with natural organic matter in the water. People who drink water containing excessive TTHMs over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys or central nervous system and could have an increased risk for cancer, according to the release.
“At this time, no alternative source of water is necessary. However, individuals with specific health concerns, should consult their health care providers regarding drinking water with this slightly higher compound to determine their risk,” Mr. Bravo, said.
The district has implemented several measures to lower the level of TTHMs, including operational changes at water reservoirs, blending TTHM-free water into the system, chemical adjustments and flushing the system at strategic locations. The district will continue to monitor the situation and anticipates resolving the elevated level of TTHMs within the next 60 days. Compliance sample results to ADEQ will be due again in October. The district expects levels to drop to desired levels and this will be a formal confirmation of the effectiveness of the measures taken, M. Bravo said in the release.
Water district
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.
Last water report
The Apache Junction Water District 2016 water quality report can be accessed online at http://www.ajwaterdistrict.org/upload/ccr2016.pdf or customers can request a printed copy by calling 480-982-6030 or visiting the water district offices at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Building D, in Apache Junction, according to a press release.
This annual report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, provides detailed information about the quality of drinking water supplied by the water district. Following compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the report describes what drinking water contaminants were tested for, detected, and their levels of detection during the calendar year of 2016, according http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-water-district-water-quality-report-available.