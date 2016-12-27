‘Treecycle’ in Apache Junction after holiday

A live or freshly cut Christmas tree is a wonderful way to spruce up the holiday season and it doesn’t have to be detrimental to the environment. Instead of sending a live tree to a landfill, give a gift back by recycling the freshly cut Christmas tree, according to a press release from the city of Apache Junction.
The city of Apache Junction is participating in a Christmas tree recycling effort by providing two free drop-off points in the city. The sites available to accept trees for recycling will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off from Dec. 26, 2016 – Feb. 1, 2017.
Those sites are:
- Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.
- Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.
Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees. Flocked trees will not be accepted because the flocking does not break down in the environment.
Direct any questions about this program to the city of Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.