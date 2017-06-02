Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Apache Junction June 9-11

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that chronologically lists the names of the 58,000 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country will be set up for three days in June at Love Gospel Church, 1890 S. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction.
It will be shown for free 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, according to the church’s website, http://lovegospelchurch.com.
The replica, titled Bringing Home the Wall, is the creation of Tom and Dee Twigg of Florida, according to information provided by his son, Tom, of east Mesa.
“He brings it around the country and sets up this replica of the Vietnam (Veterans) Memorial wall in D.C. He does it for those who can’t make it to see the actual wall because of finances or physical conditions,” Mr. Twigg Jr. said in an e-mail. “It has all 57,939 names on it. It is one of the only traveling walls that can be set up indoors and conformed into different shapes to accommodate the set up area. He does this all on his own dime. He does have a donation area for those who would like to help. There are some cases where a venue or two will pay to have it set up.”
For more information, go to BringingHomeTheWall.com.