Traffic plan for ‘18 Arizona Renaissance Festival discussed

The Arizona State Transportation Board learned that in early 2017 there was an 11-mile backup on U.S. Highway 60 because of traffic at the Arizona Renaissance Festival.
“There’s some congestion in the area, obviously. We had about up to an 11-mile backup last year, so we’ve got a situation you’ve got to be aware of. We’re aware of it and we’re looking at taking some steps,” Randy Everett, state transportation administrator for the central district, said at an Oct. 31 meeting.
The state transportation board met in part to be updated on coordination activities and the traffic management plan for the festival south of Gold Canyon. The meeting was held at ADOT’s Human Resource Development Center’s Grand Canyon Room, 1130 N. 22nd Ave. in Phoenix. The agenda is at http://aztransportationboard.gov/downloads/2017-103117-Agenda.pdf.
The 30th annual Arizona Renaissance Festival in 2018 is slated to be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents’ Day, Feb. 10-April 1, according to http://arizona.renfestinfo.com.
“We have had some congestion complaints, obviously,” Mr. Everett said. “It is on US 60. It’s way out there. It’s about 5,000 (feet) – or 1 mile – past, east of Peralta Road, so it’s quite a ways out there.”
Access is on the south side of US 60 to gates A and B driveways, he said.
“We have been doing a lot of coordination lately. We are working with the renaissance-festival organization itself, we are working with (Arizona Department of Public Safety), we are looking at presentations with (Central Arizona Governments) coming up very shortly on Nov. 15 and we are working with you this morning to answer any questions you might have,” Mr. Everett said.
The CAG Regional Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Apache Junction City Council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to www.cagaz.org.
Dual right-turn lanes are planned to enter the 2018 festival at the first driveway, Gate A, Mr. Everett said.
“They are modifying the radius at Gate A – they’re flattening that radius so we can get two lanes in there. There’s additional message boards going up…. Traffic from the east (heading toward Gold Canyon) will now be entering through Gate B” on new pavement in the median, Mr. Everett said.
Vehicles will exit the festival from both gates A and B, he said.
He estimated the cost of improvements to cost “a few $100,000 maybe.”
Area resident Sandy Santilli agrees that something needs to be done.
“It takes much too long to get ambulance/fire to Peralta Trails during this time. I have personally experienced this and don’t think the renaissance fair and the traffic it causes takes precedence over someone’s life. Something needs to be done quickly. It is a matter of public safety as it will be when 800 more homes are built here,” she said in a Facebook post about a story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com.
