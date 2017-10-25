Traffic management plan for Arizona Renaissance Festival to be discussed Oct. 31

The traffic management plan for the Arizona Renaissance Festival south of Gold Canyon will be discussed at the next meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Human Resource Development Center’s Grand Canyon Room, 1130 N. 22nd Ave. in Phoenix. The agenda is at http://aztransportationboard.gov/downloads/2017-103117-Agenda.pdf.
State transportation staff members are slated to provide an update on coordination activities and the traffic management plan to address traffic on U.S. Highway 60 at the Renaissance Festival site, according to the agenda.
The transportation board consists of seven private citizen members appointed by the governor, representing specific transportation districts. Board members are appointed for terms of six years each, with terms expiring on the third Monday in January of the appropriate year. Transportation Board members encourage citizens to contact them regarding transportation-related issues. Board members may be contacted through the Arizona Department of Transportation, 206 South 17th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007, or by calling 602-712-7550, according to the agenda.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/surrounding-areas-see-economic-boost-of-arizona-renaissance-festival/]