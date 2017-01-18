Tom Kain, Robinson Golf Cars honored for work on Lost Dutchman Days

An Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 member and a local business were honored Jan. 12 for their roles in the success of the annual Lost Dutchman Days rodeo and associated events.
This year’s events are Feb. 24-26. For more information, visit the event website, http://lostdutchmandays.org/.
The awards were announced at the Jan. 12 kick-off dinner for the Lost Dutchman Days volunteers committee. It was held at the Elks Lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Honorary Dutchman
Tom Kain received the 2017 Honorary Dutchman Award.
“The Honorary Dutchman award is given to a volunteer who has been with us for a period of time and truly donated his time and services over the years,” Lost Dutchman Days committee chairman Denny Walter said after the kick-off dinner.
“I was just in awe and in shock,” Mr. Kain said when asked how he felt when his name was called.
He has volunteered for 15 years with the Elks Lodge, cooking Johnsonville bratwursts at the annual bratwurst and beer party on the Thursday before the rodeo and during the three days of rodeo at the event center.
“We got a phone call and they were having the brats trailer out at Goldfield Ghost Town; they needed volunteers to run it,” Mr. Kain recalled. “Then we ended up bringing it down here the next year and we’ve been doing it here ever since and it’s just been growing every year with more and more participation,” he said.
He recalled cooking bratwursts on a 35-foot-long Johnsonville grill on the back of a semi truck trailer.
“One year we did 6,500 brats, using that trailer,” he said.
“It’s a great cause. We give all of the money to the kids. It stays in Apache Junction. All of that money we raise, giving that money, you know where it’s going, you know the people it’s going to. The Boys and Girls Club; we know all of the people there. We know all of the people at the little league,” Mr. Kain said. “We know it’s not being spent on executives someplace in another state, another city. It’s all local.”
In addition to being a member of the Elks Lodge, he contracts the kitchen, providing the Friday night dinners and other meals. His fiancé, Cindy Pierson, is the Elks Lodge’s bar manager, he said.
Mr. Kain is also a member of the Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp., Goldfield Ghost Riders, Eagles, American Legion and VFW.
Heritage Award
Robinson Golf Cars, formerly known as Wild West Golf Cars, received the 2017 Heritage Award.
“The Heritage Award is more towards an organization or a corporation or a company that has donated stuff to us previously. Like in the case of Robinson Golf Cars, that for over the years they have donated golf carts to us all this time so we have given them the heritage award,” Mr. Walter said after the kick-off dinner. “They give us two golf carts to use during the entire Lost Dutchman Days period plus last year they donated – they gave us – a golf cart. Our treasurer uses it to run back and forth to collect money and other things that she needs to pick up off of the rodeo grounds.”
A representative of the local business was unable to attend the Jan. 12 kick-off dinner, so Rocky Govert, a longtime volunteer who first sought assistance from Wild West Golf Cars, accepted it and will present it to the business at a later date.
