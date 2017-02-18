Tiered fees approved by city council for false burglar alarms

Apache Junction residences can have two false burglar alarms a year at which a tiered fee would be assessed for each subsequent alarm in an ordinance change approved by the city council.
A tiered $50 fee will be assessed for each subsequent alarm, such as $50, then $100, then an educational class, and then $150, etc., according to the ordinance as discussed in September and January.
Voting Jan. 17 to approve changes to the city’s alarm codes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron, Gail Evans, Robin Barker and Jeff Struble. The vote concerned changes to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 4, Fees, Article 4-7, Public Safety Fee Schedule, Section 4-7-1, Public Safety Fee Schedule, Subsection J, Security Alarm Permit Fee.
The Apache Junction Police Department responded to 636 false alarms in 2015, predominately non-registered residential alarms, Apache Junction Police Department Capt. Arnold Freeman told the council at a meeting in September. That cost the city a minimum of $19,716, which includes personnel costs for a dispatcher and two officers for each call, he said.
“The objective of the changes would be to, first of all, reduce the number of false alarms received from businesses and residences; address officer safety, which is complacency as a result of the reoccurring false alarms; encourage and educate residents and business owners to register their alarm systems with the city as required by city ordinance; update the alarm permit program and better align it with surrounding jurisdictions; enhance prioritization in all calls for service; and provide an improved response to actual alarms for burglaries and robberies,” he said to the council Jan. 17.
The alarm-user fee will be increased from $10 to $15 for residences and from $10 to $25 for commercial users, renewable annually, he said.
The previous alarm code allowed five false alarms for commercial and residential users. The new code allows one false alarm annually for commercial users, after which an additional $50 fee will be assessed and each subsequent alarm in $50 increments. The third alarm would require an educational component to learn how to operate the alarm, Capt. Freeman said to the council.
“The non-registered users, for the first 90 days after the ordinance goes in, what we would want to do is educate the public, inform them and then we start writing warning citations and then we would write a regular citation. We’re not just going to go out and enforce it and expect it immediately. We understand there’s a transition,” Capt. Freeman said Jan. 17.
One false panic alarm would be allowed annually, with subsequent panic alarms charged a tiered fee in $100 increments, he said.
Councilwoman Evans asked if the alarm code changes were only for the city limits or would it include the county.
“Typically we do not answer alarms, period, in the county unless Pinal County calls us and they don’t have any units in the area. We would respond to cover for them until they can get on scene,” Capt. Freeman said.
“So even the county islands that are surrounded by city lands? You don’t go to those?” Councilwoman Evans asked.
“We would respond and basically hold the scene until they arrive,” Capt. Freeman said.
Councilwoman Evans asked if the county paid the city back.
“They should. But they don’t,” Capt. Freeman said.
Councilwoman Barker asked what “evidence of false alarms caused by an act of nature, common cause” in the requested code changes meant.
“The common cause would be a lightning strike, anything that is weather-related that would set off several alarms – not just one alarm,” Capt. Freeman said. “If we get a series of alarms on one block, we would surmise that that is probably an electrical issue – either a downed power line or something that created this alarm situation – so we wouldn’t go in there and go after each individual home owner.”
For more information, go to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com