Three public hearings Tuesday before planning, zoning commission

There are three public hearings slated for the Tuesday, April 25, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. The hearings are:

•a city-initiated corrective rezoning to rezone Evelyn Subdivision on Main Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue to correct non-conforming lots, setbacks and lot widths through the use of a planned development overlay.

•a city-initiated corrective rezoning to rezone Hughes Place Subdivision on Ocotillo Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue to correct non-conforming lots, setback  and lot widths through the use of a planned development overlay.

•a conditional use permit request by SBA Communications on behalf of Verizon Wireless, represented by Alexander Novak of Novation Group Consulting LLC, for approval of a 65-foot-tall mono-eucalpytus cell tower and its appurtenant structures at Acacia Villa Mobile Home Park, 1770 N. Valley Drive.

Learn more about the commission at https://www.ajcity.net/337/Planning-Zoning-Commission.

