Tentative $45 million city budget adopted in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction City Council has given approval to the tentative city budget for fiscal year of 2017-18.
The city council held a public hearing on the budget May 15, unanimously voting to approve the document, which can be seen at www.ajcity.net/budget. The council will next hold a public hearing before voting on formal adoption of the final budget at a 7 p.m. June 19 meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The tentative budget reflects a general fund increase of less than 1 percent over last year and includes two new positions related to the opening of the new Flatiron Community Park. The budget also includes providing senior services to residents, an increase for mandated costs associated with the public safety personnel retirement system and for employees’ health insurance coverage.
The general fund budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year amounts to $28,032,475, a 0.86 percent increase over 2016-17. The total budget is 45,127,135.
Paper copies of the budget can be reviewed by the general public at city hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.