Swearing-in ceremony Jan. 3 for Apache Junction council

Four individuals will be sworn into office at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, Apache Junction City Council meeting.

They are: Jeff Serdy, who will be mayor; and Robin Barker, Chip Wilson and Jeff Struble, as council members.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

At a previous swearing-in ceremony, on June 4, 2013, Apache Junction City Clerk Kathleen Connelly gave the oaths of office to the mayor and three council members and presented them with certificates of election. She announced that the obligations of state law and city code had been met and the newly sworn members could proceed with their official duties, according to the meeting minutes. The video is at http://apachejunction.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=675.

