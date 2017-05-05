Superstition Mountain Rotary Club helps fund Flatiron Community Park

Above is the sign designed and put up by the city of Apache Junction showing organizations that donated to the new Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, including Superstition Mountain Rotary Club in Gold Canyon. “A few of us have been working on this project for some time and it has come together with fabulous results,” Len LaFlesch of the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club said in an e-mail. “I am so proud of what our club accomplished with the donation of funds to build this park. The sign says it all. Our Rotary Club’s donation, along with other organizations, to the city and people of Apache Junction was outstanding. Thank you members for your service which produces great projects like this. Now for the next project.” For information on the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club, which meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road, go to http://www.superrotary.com. Flatiron Community Park is open sunrise-10 p.m., according to www.ajcity.net/195/Parks-Facilities. The park is on 3.5 acres acquired by the city through a land exchange that included the demolition of a blighted, abandoned duplex subdivision, city officials said. Initial plans called for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad.