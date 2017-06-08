Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting scheduled June 8

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will be holding its monthly meeting Thursday, June 8. It will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail. You can come early, starting at 5:30 p.m., to share in a meal and fellowship.
This month we will have the privilege of hearing from Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Mr. Powell will be presenting on the city’s 2017-18 budget. Sheriff Lamb will give us an update on his department and what has taken place during his first five months in office. They will also take questions from the floor.
We would like to invite all club members and other area Republicans to attend the meeting. Annual membership dues are $15 per person and $20 for a couple. For more information you can call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100. We hope to see all of you at the meeting for an evening of fellowship and information.
Editor’s note: Jeff Struble is a member of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club.