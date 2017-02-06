Superstition Boulevard lane closure slated in February
The city of Apache Junction will be performing street maintenance on Superstition Boulevard, from State Route 88 to Meridian Drive, through the month of February for pavement crack sealing, according to a press release.
Work is scheduled 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Single-lane closures should be expected with short delays to side streets and driveways. At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times, according to the release.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.