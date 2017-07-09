Superstition Area Land Trust Board members sought

The Superstition Area Land Trust Board of Directors is seeking to expand and diversify in numbers and representation of the communities we serve.
Our mission is to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.
We are looking for people with:
•a passion for the conservation of the natural values of this wonderful landscape;
•strong leadership skills;
•a willingness and commitment to the pursuit of SALT’s mission;
•ability to build consensus among diverse groups and people;
•strong communication skills; and
•ability to form and pursue a vision for the future of SALT.
In addition to these traits, persons with experience and/or expertise in fundraising, policy making, the natural sciences and an established network of business, industry, government and non-profit organization leaders will be especially coveted as board members.
If you are interested in and/or want to learn more about SALT, e-mail Charlie Goff at charles.goff@azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Charlie Goff is a member of SALT.