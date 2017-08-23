Sunrise Canyon, Arroyo work planned on roads Aug. 23-31

Street maintenance crack sealing is slated Aug. 23-31 for the Sunrise Canyon and Arroyo subdivisions in Apache Junction, according to a press release from the city of Apache Junction.

Sunrise Canyon is between Ironwood and San Marcos drives south of Pueblo Avenue.

Street narrowing and restricted parking can be expected from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily with no weekend work planned. The restrictions will be posted. Streets will not be closed. The work will disrupt entering and exiting side streets and driveways within the subdivision for a few minutes as the street maintenance equipment passes. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

