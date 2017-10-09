Apache Junction street resurfacing in Enchanted Acres until Oct. 13

Street pavement resurfacing is scheduled Oct. 4-13 within the Enchanted Acres subdivision on Pinal Drive from Gregory Street to Superstition Boulevard, including adjacent side streets, according to a press release from the city of Apache Junction.
Work will include milling old pavement out from along the gutters and applying a new asphalt surface. Work is set 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. No full road closures are planned. Temporary restrictions to driveway access and on-street parking can be expected, according to the release.