Southern Avenue resurfacing project to be started in 2020 in Apache Junction

Lance Thomas is concerned that plans for widening Southern Avenue to five lanes from Delaware and Ironwood drives will place a sidewalk over utility lines for a housing development he owns.
If there is utility problem that he has to fix, he would have to remove the concrete, he said.
“They’re 6 inches off this whole line and that was for like streetlights and the utilities and if it’s concrete I got to dig it all up and then put it all back. And that’s everybody’s responsibility,” Mr. Thomas, owner of Sierra del Saguaro Resort, 1855 W. Southern Ave., said.
The roadway project will help with congestion and traffic problems in the area, he said at a July 20 morning meeting hosted by city officials at the Parks and Recreation Conference Center, 1001 N. Idaho Road.
“This is the medical center,” he said, pointing on a wall map of the project to Banner Goldfield Medical Center, 2050 W. Southern Ave., “and we’ve got ambulances running in and out of there and if everybody’s going over, right now they’re going into dirt,” he said of vehicles moving out of the way for emergency vehicles to pass.
“If it’s wide-asphalt concrete, guess what? They have a place to pull to the side of the road. Ambulances and paramedics. You know, people are having heart attacks and dying, you don’t want to go, ‘I don’t have a place to pull over.’ That’s somebody’s life,” Mr. Thomas said. “It’s wide enough that people will have safety to pull to the side of the road and let the ambulance and paramedics do their job and the doctors save some lives.”
The Arizona Department of Transportation is administering the estimated $1.6 million drainage and roadway resurfacing project with construction to start in 2020, Project Manager Raquel Schatz of the city of Apache Junction, said at the meeting.
“All of this is 50-foot right-of-way on both sides of the street,” she said, adding that there also is right-of-way from property in unincorporated Pinal County.
“We are proposing to widen Southern Avenue to make it five lanes all of the way through. We are including bike lanes on both sides and we are also putting in sidewalk, curb and gutter along the entire south side and we are putting in curb and gutter and sidewalk where they are missing on the north,” she said.
“Because part of this is being a federal-funding project, we need to also bring everything up to ADA compliance,” she said of the Americans with Disabilities Act standards for design. “So you may see here that there are some driveways that are in perfectly good use – may not have a crack in them – but they do not meet the ADA guidelines.”
The wall map of the project and other designs were done at a 6 percent completion level, she said, adding that at this level it appears construction would cost $1.6 million.
“The city has a 6 percent match of it, so that’s the only match the city has, which none of it is going to be the city property owners, tenants,” Ms. Schatz said. “It’s all city-funded, federal-funded, so you guys don’t have to put anything into it.”
The project will provide a smooth roadway surface, storm drain, sidewalk, curb and gutter and provide pedestrian/bicycle connectivity throughout the project limits. Under the plan, lane restrictions would be set in both directions of Southern during construction, which would be conducted from early morning to sunset Monday-Friday. No nighttime or weekend construction is anticipated, according to the release.
Jim Rains, manager of Bonita Vista Resort, 2175 W. Southern Ave., said he attended the meeting to find out what work was going to be done.
“Most of my concerns were about the landscaping at the entrance because we are going to lose a couple planters. But I’m more excited about it than anything else,” he said. “It will make the area more pleasant … it will ease a lot of the traffic congestion. Right now, when all of the snowbirds are back and the schools, to make a left-turn out of there is ugh. Even a right-turn sometimes, so if we get another lane there where we can possibly ease up some of the traffic, that will be good.”
The sidewalks will be well-used by residents of the park he manages, he said.
“A lot of my people walk or ride bikes and take their golf carts down to Walgreens or the Corner Store,” he said of the businesses to the southwest and northeast at Southern and Ironwood. “They’re tripping over rocks and stuff out there,” Mr. Rains said.
For more information, call Ms. Schatz at 480-474-8549.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com