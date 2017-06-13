Soroptimist International of the East Valley to celebrate new name

Soroptimist International of the East Valley, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new name at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Light refreshments will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The club has served the Apache Junction area through volunteer efforts, nonprofit support and education scholarships since 1971.
In early 2017, the club voted to change the name to Soroptimist International of the East Valley.
“We are excited to continue serving the wonderful community of Apache Junction,” SIEV President Dana Osborne said. “We decided to change our name to better reflect our membership and the larger community in which we live, work, play and serve. We have members representing a variety of east Valley communities. Our new name is more encompassing of our membership.”
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV participates in local events and programs that help support the community, focusing particularly on providing access to education for women and girls. Business meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month; for membership information and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen is a member of the Soroptimist International of the East Valley.