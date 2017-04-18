Soldier’s Best Friend receives $4,000 from Apache Unit 27
(Photo special to the Independent)
American Legion Apache Unit 27 recently donated $4,000 to Soldier’s Best Friend. From left are Cindy Queen, department second vice president, Apache Unit 27; Damian King, director of veteran services at Soldier’s Best Friend; his dog, Bella; Arizona Department President Jan Cushing; and National President, Mary Davis. The American Legion Apache Unit 27 is at 1018 S. Meridian Road in Apache Junction. The website is http://www.apachepost27az.org.
