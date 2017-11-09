Photo: Small Business Saturday proclamation in Apache Junction

Accepting a proclamation for Nov. 25 being Small Business Saturday from Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, fifth from left, at the Nov. 7 council meeting were, from left, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board members Steve Byfield, Larry LaPrise, Peter Heck, Andrea Chisholm with Allyson Dunn, chamber director of events and communications.
The proclamation states: “Whereas, the city of Apache Junction, Arizona, celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community; according to the United States Small Business Administration, there are currently 28.8 million small businesses in the United States, they represent 99.7 percent of all businesses with employees in the United States, are responsible for 63 percent of net new jobs created over the past 20 years; and whereas, small businesses employ 48 percent of the employees in the private sector in the United States; and whereas, on average, 33 percent of consumers’ holiday shopping will be done at small, independently-owned retailers and restaurants; and whereas, 91 percent of all consumers believe that supporting small, independently-owned restaurants and bars is important; and whereas, 76 percent of all consumers plan to go to one or more small business as part of their holiday shopping; and whereas, the city of Apache Junction, Arizona supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our neighborhoods; and whereas, advocacy groups as well as public and private organizations across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. Now therefore, I, Jeff Serdy, mayor of the city of Apache Junction, Arizona, do hereby proclaim Nov. 25, 2017 as Small Business Saturday in Apache Junction and urge the residents of our community, and communities across the country, to support small businesses and merchants on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.”
