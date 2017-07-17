Should oleanders be banned in Apache Junction?

Banning or limiting the use of oleander and other poisonous plants near horses is slated to be discussed at the July 18 Apache Junction City Council meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. See the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Vice Mayor Chip Wilson had asked for the item to be put on a council agenda late last year because a local resident had brought it to his attention during a call-to-the-public portion of a council meeting. Horses can die after eating a small amount of the plant’s leaves, the resident said. A working group of interested citizens and staff members have been meeting since the beginning of the year to discuss the issue and make a recommendation to the council.

Tuesday is the public hearing for residents to speak on the matter. See a previous story on the issue at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/working-group-to-advise-council-on-limiting-oleander-use-near-horses/.

