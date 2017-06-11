Should Confederate memorial remain near Gold Canyon?

Leaders of NAACP chapters and Black Lives Matter have asked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to not spend taxpayer dollars to maintain six Confederate memorials, including one near Gold Canyon.
One memorial for the Jefferson Davis Highway is at U.S. Highway 60 at Peralta Road. The Jefferson Davis Highway marker, a Civil War memorial roadside marker, is south of U.S. 60 at the intersection with Peralta Road (mile post 204.0), according to an Arizona Department of Transportation document.
“It’s actually even a little beyond them. So many more important things these people should worry about,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said when asked to comment on the call to remove the Confederate memorial in Gold Canyon.
“I would hate to see them remove the monument near the Peralta Road turn-off,” historian Thomas Kollenborn said. “After all it is history, not symbolic of slavery.”
According to the Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Granville Henderson Oury, Camp 1708 website, www.scvcamp1708.org, “The memorial marker is located just east of mile marker 204 and at the exit on a junction of a proposed bypass to be developed around Gold Canyon. This monument was originally near Duncan installed in the 1940s by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It is a part of a chain of monuments stretching across the South along the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway. It was moved to its present location in 1962. It is celebrated each year by the UDC and the SCV. In 2012 the celebration was sponsored jointly by Camp 1525 and Camp 1708 along with the UDC,” according to an item titled “Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway Marker 2012 Celebration.”
The Arizona organization holds memorial celebrations at the marker site, according to its website.
Keith Roberts, public affairs officer for the SCV Arizona Division, said people should gain strength and wisdom from their past.
“Our nation was born of travail as a mother brings forth a child. As a child we have come from infancy to where we are today. In our growing we have experienced many realities – some pleasant, some not. We have developed into what we are from many cultures and ideologies. As an adolescent child we have come to the place where we have no real sense of who we are and what we shall become. So we struggle within ourselves as we approach maturity,” he said in an e-mailed response for comment.
“In order to become a strong and wise nation we must draw from our past experiences and leave nothing out. Our past is the essence of who and what we are. So we set benchmarks. Reminders of our youth as a people. It would be heavily detrimental to us all to attempt to erase those reminders. So let us gain strength and wisdom from our past. As we go forward as a nation we must remember our successes, our failures and our mistakes. We must leave in place all historical monuments, markers, symbols and remembrances of our past – whatever they represent. Whatever we may feel or think about our past as a nation we must move on toward the future. Will we become strong and wise or will we fail and fall into pandemonium? What will our children’s children and all those who follow write and say about us? It is up to us. Make the present count for something our decedents can be proud of. Remember the truth of our past. Draw from it and let us grow into the finest nation the world has ever seen,” he said.
Betty Swanson, an employee of Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, said museum officials didn’t know the memorial marker existed.
“There is certainly no reference to it anywhere at the museum,” she said in an e-mailed response for comment. “I don’t think that we want to weigh in with any comments re: this situation. I will say that the museum has a wonderful exhibit in the exhibit gallery about the large number of Buffalo Soldiers being present in this area and how they served a large role in chasing the Apaches and maintaining order in this area after the Civil War. It was put up in cooperation with the Buffalo Soldiers of the Arizona Territory – Ladies and Gentlemen of the Regiment, an Arizona re-enactment group who is trying to raise awareness of this fact.”
