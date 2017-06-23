‘Sewer story’ added to Flatiron Community Park

The partnership between the city of Apache Junction and the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 continues to grow at the downtown Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, according to a press release.
As a community partner, the sewer district contributed towards the construction costs of the restroom facilities at Flatiron Park, and now will add an educational signage feature to the east facing wall of the restroom building.
“This partnership provides an opportunity to inform the community we serve about the wastewater treatment process in a fun and interactive way,” Darron Anglin, sewer district manager, said in the release.
The newly installed educational exhibit tells the “sewer story” and includes interactive panels with sewer facts.
The sewer district will share more about the exhibit at the park’s Movie in the Park night 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
The downtown park has more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, ramadas, parking and a splash pad and celebrated its grand opening in April. The downtown public space intended for special events, concerts and recreation has been a local attraction popular with residents of all ages this summer.
More information on the park and its partners can be found at www.ajcity.net/flatiron. For more information about the sewer district, visit www.smcfd.org.