Sean-Luc Wyatt arrested by Apache Junction police on felony warrant

The Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Response Enforcement Unit, while conducting routine street crime enforcement in the area of Desert View Place and 12th Avenue, encountered an individual known as Sean-Luc Wyatt. After a brief field interview they found that Mr. Wyatt had a felony arrest warrant for violation of parole and he was taken into custody on the warrant. While being searched during his arrest, Mr. Wyatt was found to be in possession of an illegal narcotic, suspected to be heroin, according to police.
According to http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Sheriff/Pages/SearchInmates.aspx, it was July 12.
Mr. Wyatt was booked on the parole-violation warrant as well as the subsequent drug charges. He is in custody at the Pinal County Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond, AJPD police said.
“The street crimes ‘CREU’ unit has been extremely active in identifying problems within our community and with the assistance of the intelligence analyst and the patrol division has been successful in deterring crimes within our community,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in a press release. “In coordination with the patrol division future joint ventures will identify areas of interest and heighten enforcement operations to enhance our community’s public safety.”