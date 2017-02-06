Saturday meeting includes discussion on approaching Gold Canyon on annexing

The Apache Junction City Council is slated to hold a special meeting Saturday, Feb. 11, that includes discussion on communicating with neighboring unincorporated Pinal County communities to consider annexation or merger with the city. Those areas include county islands, Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills and the Superstition Mountain Museum area, according to an agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 in room 117 of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Other items on the agenda include:
•discussion on assignment of city council members to represent the city on regional organizations and presentation on the idea of a shared calendar for all council members to be able to view meetings and events.
•discussion on media training (written, TV, social and radio) for council members.
•discussion and update on state land development south of U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway).
•discussion on acquisition/lease/operation of Bureau of Land Management property within the city limits and in unincorporated county areas.
•discussion on future meetings with Apache Junction Unified School District and/or Queen Creek for common areas of regional/community interests.
•discussion on a permanent base adjustment, which relates to the home-rule option, or the alternative expenditure limitation, budgetary constitutional restrictions.
•discussion on the process of the city establishing a utility department to include required voter approval and available sources of funding for acquisition of community facilities districts.
•discussion on term limits for mayor and city council positions.
•discussion on additional aesthetic and functional street lighting in the downtown area.
•discussion on city liability insurance, self-insurance and the city’s continuing participation in the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool.