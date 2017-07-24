Salt River Project reports power outages in Apache Junction

[Update: The below outages appear to be over, according to SRP. The most recent outage (see map above) started at 9:51 a.m. for one customer from North San Marcos to North Idaho Road and from East Superstition Boulevard to East Junction Street. The outage is due to electrical equipment failure, according to https://myaccount.srpnet.com/MyAccount/outages/public. SRP crews are working to restore power with an estimated restoration time of 3:55 p.m.]
Salt River Project officials are working to fix a power outage that started at 9:01 a.m. July 24 for 556 homes generally from North Ironwood Drive to North Royal Palm Road and from East Superstition Boulevard to East 16th Avenue.
Storm activity is affecting the electrical system in the area. SRP crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Estimated restoration time is 11:05 a.m., according to https://myaccount.srpnet.com/MyAccount/outages/public.
Also, power lines are down for three SRP customers from North Apache Trail to North Tomahawk Road and from East Tepee Street to East Junction Street, starting at 5:59 a.m. SRP crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Estimated restoration time is 10:55 a.m.
There also is a maintenance outage that started at 8:37 a.m. July 24 for six users from North Apache Trail to North Tomahawk Road and from East Superstition Boulevard to East Junction Street. It is to be fixed by 10:40 a.m. An SRP maintenance crew is performing critical maintenance work to repair or upgrade equipment. Power will be restored as quickly as possible, according to the website.