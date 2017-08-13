.2 percent sales tax to be discussed at Aug. 15 council meeting
The Apache Junction City Council is slated to hear a presentation on the .2 percent sales tax dedicated to fund roadway maintenance and repairs. The discussion will be at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, council meeting at 300 W. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
