Rural Water Association of Arizona has an Apache Junction tie

The Rural Water Association of Arizona – led by executive director Jason Long – was established in 1990 to support and service water utilities in small communities across Arizona.
Its base of operations is in Apache Junction at 879 N. Plaza Drive No. A101.
“We have serviced 15,000-plus people in the state of Arizona,” Mr. Long said.
“We are constantly growing,” he said. “Every month more people are interested in becoming members with us and more people are calling us and asking for help.”
The association trains water operators on the Environmental Protection Agency training program for cities across the state, from Chandler and Gilbert to Eloy, Mr. Long said.
According to the local agency’s website, www.RWAA.info, its EPA training program includes topics such as arsenic removal techniques, bacteria sampling, emergency response planning and EPA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Department of Transportation compliance.
The RWAA belongs to a parent-organization, the National Rural Water Association, headquartered in Duncan, Oklahoma. On the NRWA’s website (www.nrwa.org), it states: “The mission of NRWA is to strengthen state associations.” Their website goes on to state: the NRWA provides training and technical assistance through 49 affiliated state rural water associations that have more than 31,000 utility system members. “Last year, State Rural Water Association staff delivered over 75,000 on-site technical assistance visits and 150,000 hours of training to more than 37,000 utilities. Rural Water training and technical assistance covers every aspect of operating, managing and financing water and wastewater utilities,” according to the website.
“1976 the National Rural Water Association was formed by a bunch of state associations coming together to have representation in Washington D.C. And, in 1978 we partnered with the EPA to provide training to rural water utilities and to provide education and help rural communities come in to compliance and stay in compliance with EPA regulation,” Bill O’Connell, program manager at the National Rural Water Association, said.
“The National Rural Water Association has two functions: one is legislative, representing the small systems (utilities) in the legislature. And the other one is we provide training and technical assistance to the certified operators of the water and wastewater systems. And that breaks into two functions: maintain their systems and keep it running, and the other one is, provide efficient training throughout the year, where the operators can receive their required training so they can retain their required licenses,” Mr. O’Connell said.
Nathan Long, EPA training specialist at the Rural Water Association of Arizona, said there is a need for new certified operators in the state. The water industry can provide life-long career opportunities for Arizonans, he said.
“In the water industry we are in a very bad spot because we don’t have the acquired certified operators. So, for each water facility you have to have an operator of record and certified operator. Right now, there is hardly anybody trying to get those certifications. That’s because they are unaware about it, nobody knows that water is the third leading industry,” Nathan Long said. “I call it the Great Tsunami and I have heard it called that before. It’s important that we have apprentices to come up and take over for these guys who are retiring, and, we don’t have it. That’s where we are coming into play as Rural Water, is trying to get out there and get people certified, by starting to go to career fairs.” He went on to say, “Five years ago South Carolina lost 60 percent of their certified operators (due to retirement), without a mechanism in place to solve that problem.”
Local residents interested in becoming a certified operator can call the RWAA at 480-982-0301 to sign up for training. Students will receive help in passing the state-required test to become certified operators, Nathan Long said.
