Royal Palm area neighborhood meeting July 19 with Apache Junction mayor

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy will host a neighborhood meeting on July 19 in the Royal Palm area to discuss citizen concerns and address clean-up and beautification efforts in the area.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at St. George Roman Catholic Church, 300 E. 16th Ave. Ideas about landscaping and other improvements to the area will be discussed.
The Royal Palm area is generally bounded by Idaho Road, Southern Avenue, Old West Highway and Tomahawk Road, but all area residents are invited to the July 19.
For more information, e-mail Mayor Serdy at ajisports@msn.com.
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction.