Roy Hudson, Apache Junction’s first mayor, died March 9

Roy Wendell Hudson, 91, the first mayor of the city of Apache Junction, died March 9 at Mama’s Care Assisted Living in Mesa.
Mountain View Funeral home handled the arrangements and the service was held privately by the family, according to http://www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/obituaries/roy-wendell-hudson/.
He was born and raised in Shelbyville, Illinois. He resided in Shelbyville until 1960 when he moved to Apache Junction.
Mr. Hudson was a member of the Apache Junction school board. According to the Jan. 4, 1968, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, he was appointed to the local school board by the Pinal County superintendent of schools; and, according to the Oct. 14, 1970, Apache Sentinel, Mr. Hudson, running for a five-year term on the Apache Junction school board, defeated an incumbent by 45 votes.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was a past commander of the American Legion.
When the Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved the incorporation of the city of Apache Junction in 1978, Mr. Hudson was one of the individuals appointed to the interim city council.
He served as city of Apache Junction mayor and later as a Pinal County supervisor. He also served as a state of Arizona representative for Pinal County. He worked for Arizona Public Services and Apache Junction Schools. Pinal County supervisors named the Pinal County court complex, 575 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, after him.