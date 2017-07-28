Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain wins ‘100 percent Foundation Giving Award’

Our members who attended the June 22-24 district conference in Flagstaff returned full of renewed enthusiasm for what Rotary is all about.
There were about 150 Rotarians registered for the event and every club in the district was represented. The conference was fun, fast-moving and inspirational. It featured great speakers and great music. Interacters, Rotoractors and exchange students were all represented.
Representing Superstition Mountain were: Jim and Maryann Erickson, Harvey Clark, Jay and Carol Jones, Ed and Cassandra Shockley and Bob and Jennie Crow.
Our club received the “100 percent Foundation Giving Award” for the previous Rotary year.
Jim Erickson was prominently featured in the district program. Jim will be the district governor for our combined districts in 2018-19. Jim surprised his wife, Maryann, with a Paul Harris award – the last one to be given by District 5510.
Our club took out an ad in the program thanking Dr. Tonya Watson for her service as governor this Rotary year.
Editor’s note: Robert Homann is a member of the Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. The club was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.