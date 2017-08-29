Road construction slated in Apache Junction

Road construction is planned in Apache Junction at several locations. They are:
•Street maintenance pavement preservation is scheduled for the Sierra Entrada subdivision (north of Broadway and west of Phelps Drive) and other select streets within the area Aug. 28-Sept. 15. Work will entail crack sealing, fog sealing and slurry sealing on business days only during the hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. This work does not include any full-road closures. Temporary restrictions to driveway access and on-street parking can be expected. Advance street-maintenance notice signage will be installed within the affected areas. Individual fliers/door hangers will be distributed to individual property owners 48 hours in advance giving more detailed information including specific scheduling for adjacent street and parking.
•Street maintenance slurry sealing is scheduled for Phelps Drive between Apache Trail and Broadway Avenue on Sept. 5 and 6. Closure of the street to northbound traffic can be expected 5 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 5 and to southbound traffic on Sept. 6. This is not a full road closure. Traffic will be redirected to Idaho Road to enter Phelps from either the south or north depending on the scheduled closures. Motorists are encouraged to allow for additional travel time if planning to travel into the area. It can be expected the work will disrupt driveways and side streets for several minutes as the street maintenance equipment passes and new street surface is prepared for cross traffic. Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather, according to a press release.