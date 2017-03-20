Road closures near Fry’s shopping center construction at Idaho and Old West Highway

As part of construction of the new Fry’s shopping center, road improvements are being made along Old West Highway, Idaho Road and Junction Street including new curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, pavement, street lights and an upgraded median crossover between the QT convenience store and the Fry’s, along with other related work. The road work is anticipated to be completed late spring 2017, according to a press release.
Restrictions:
- Right lane closures for both northbound Idaho Road and westbound Old West Highway.
- Median lane closures for eastbound Old West Highway.
- Hours of construction: Monday – Friday, early morning to sunset