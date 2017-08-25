Repair work set to begin Aug. 28 on State Route 88 north of Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Transportation is beginning a project to repair sections of State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) damaged by heavy rain and flooding in July. Work will occur on the roadway between Apache Junction and Canyon Lake (milepost 196 to milepost 220). Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 28, and continue for about two months. Drivers should take note of the following information:
- Repair work will be scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursdays, with no work scheduled on Fridays or weekends. No work will occur over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
- SR 88 will be narrowed one lane only in half-mile increments at locations where work is occurring. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will guide drivers through the open travel lane.
- ADOT will provide information about specific locations where crews are working as it becomes available.
- Allow extra travel time as delays up to 20 minutes are possible.
The safety-improvement and pavement-preservation project that had already been planned on SR 88 between mileposts 203 and 220 is now scheduled to begin after emergency repairs are made. Additional information is available on the project web page.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.