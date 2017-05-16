Rates may increase for Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District

Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, are slated to discuss and vote on a tentative $5 million budget May 16. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
A $5,040,775 budget has been proposed, with expenditures of $2,131,210 for administration and $2,909,565 for system operations.
Expected revenue is $4,501,500, with an additional $539,275 from savings.
Increases for the base rate have been proposed by water district staff in part to offset increases in expenditures.
“We are anticipating some increased expenditures,” Frank Blanco, Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District director, said at a meeting May 2.
Expenditures in fiscal year 2017-18 are:
- purchase water meters, for a cost of $500,000.
- hire a consultant to study where a water-recharge facility could be placed, for a cost of $70,000. Mr. Blanco said it may be placed near the sewer district facility, also known as the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District, which is at 5661 S. Ironwood Drive.
- Central Arizona Project capital charges, $45,000.
- Central Arizona Project delivery charges, $50,000.
The water district’s $9 million Central Arizona Project water treatment facility, Superstition Area Water Plant, on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road, went into operation in 2016 and serves about 14,000 customers.
Vice Mayor Chip Wilson asked if the sewer district could help fund the cost of hiring a consultant to study where a water-recharge facility could be placed.
“Are we going to also team up with the sewer district? Would they be willing to come in – joint – on this?” he asked.
“That is the plan,” Mr. Blanco said. “When we go to actually build the facility, the plan would be (to) team up with them and partner with them and hopefully save some money in the actual construction of the facility.”
Rate increases
The rate increase for customers who live in the city of Apache Junction is 5 percent and the increase for those who live in unincorporated Pinal County is 8.2 percent, Mike Loggins, Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District engineer, said May 2.
“We have a new rate that we are proposing here. Customers who are in the county or the county islands, raising their base rate up from 5 percent to 8.2 percent, which is the 5 percent increase that we’re giving to our existing customers plus they currently do not pay a city tax – it is 3.2 percent – so that’s where it comes to 8.2 (percent) for an increase there. And also a 3.2 percent increase to the consumption rate,” Mr. Loggins said.
“All the more reason to encourage them to come in,” Councilwoman Christa Rizzi said of residents in county islands seeking to be annexed.
“We are working on a brochure that we can have – like every other city – of what it means to annex into the city. If there is no difference … then why would they ever? So, this is an option to look at,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said.
Based on an average customer of a city of Apache Junction resident using 7,500 gallons per month with a 5/8th-inch meter, costs presently are $21.34 for the base rate, $34.70 for the consumption rate and $5.66 in taxes. With the change, costs are $22.41 for the base rate, $34.70 for the consumption rate and $5.77 in taxes.
Based on an average customer who lives in unincorporated Pinal County using 7,500 gallons per month with a 5/8th-inch meter, costs presently are $21.34 for the base rate, $34.70 for the consumption rate and $3.75 in taxes. With the change, costs are $23.09 for the base rate, $35.81 for the consumption rate and $5.77 in taxes.
Capital projects planned in fiscal year 2017-18 include:
- purchase and install a generator at booster station No. 2 at well No. 6, for $350,000. It is the well next to the public works yard, Mr. Blanco said. The public works building is at 575 E. Baseline Ave.
- purchase and install a strainer for the Superstition Area Water Plant, for $100,000. “The strainer is to strain out solids as they come in from the canal into the plant,” Mr. Blanco said.
- replace coating and install a cathodic protection system in a one-million-gallon tank at booster No. 1, for $200,000. “It is at 16th Avenue and Buena Vista. The cathodic protection is required so that the metal will last a longer period of time and also the coating is for the same purpose. So we intend to do that sometime this upcoming year,” Mr. Blanco said.
Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy asked if the cathodic protection system was similar to adding anodes to pipes.
“I used to work in the gas and oil industry and they put something called anodes on the pipeline,” he said. “Is that the same principle, where it’s grounded outside and somehow keeps corrosion out? Is that what it does?”
“That’s correct. It’s a sacrificial metal,” Mr. Blanco said.
The water district, formed by the city of Apache Junction on Aug. 2, 1994, is responsible for providing water service for approximately 8 square miles, which accounts for more than one-third of the city of Apache Junction, according to www.ajwaterdistrict.org. The remaining area is served by Arizona Water Company, www.azwater.com.
