Quail Run official in Apache Junction upset explosives may be stored nearby

Eve Dumas is not happy that the quiet community she manages may be in harm’s way if an Apache Junction business is allowed to store explosives.
“We strive to provide quiet enjoyment of the park… We are (age) 55-plus and having explosives within such a close proximity to their homes is going to upset peoples’ peace of mind,” Ms. Dumas of Quail Run, 3700 S. Tomahawk Road, said. “There are already people upset about it. It’s the perception of having explosives so close to the park.”
She and other residents of the area attended the Aug. 22 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission was to consider a conditional use permit request by Desert Mesa Holdings LLC, represented by Nate Shechter, to store explosive material in a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-approved magazine at Western Industrial, 3640 S. Cactus Road. The commission voted 4-0 to continue the item to a Tuesday, Jan. 9, meeting as BATFE asked for modifications to a cover for the magazine’s barricade. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and commissioners Robert Schroeder and Michael McGraw. Absent were commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Michael Frank and Willie Howard.
No more than 125 pounds of explosives would be kept at a time. They would be in one section of the magazine and the igniters in a separate container. A barricade would be installed around the magazine and container, according to a memo written by Stephanie Bubenheim, assistant planner. The memo is available with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Mr. Shechter showed slides to the commission that described the business, also known as Western Industrial Fracturing, as needing the explosives to break hardened materials for clients.
Mr. Shechter said the explosives would be ordered, brought to the container and then taken to job sites.
“As the director of safety and compliance, I don’t want it on my property any longer than I have to. So what I am going to do is schedule delivery and it will go out the next day,” Mr. Shechter said.
He showed a slide with a 1,000-foot, egg-shaped area for noise if the explosives detonated, with estimates of 120 to 160 decibels, which he said could break glass.
He did not have a slide showing the estimated explosives blast-radius.
“That’s one of the things I’m still trying to figure out. The db radius seems to go hand in hand with that blast radius because it is a sound wave and that seems to be the speed that the air moves,” Mr. Shechter said to the commission.
“One’s going to move noise and one’s going to move material, so that’s the distinction,” Commissioner McGraw said.
“The way the magazine is designed – and to answer your question, so I have a blast radius from something that will hurt people, according to our engineer it’s 14.5 feet. It just seems surprising to me, but at the same time what happens is when the source goes off inside of the magazine, it’s held within the barricade,” Mr. Shechter said.
Ms. Dumas told the commission that she likes that discussion was slated to be continued to January so winter residents will be able to attend the meeting.
“A lot of them won’t start coming back until October. They have a right for their voices to be heard too,” she said.
Helen Gallagher, a resident of Quail Run, said she is concerned her property values will decrease if the explosives are allowed to be stored nearby.
“What if, as they are preparing to transport these explosives, what if they have an unexpected explosion? And that could happen, though I understand the mechanism is in different spots, but it’s still a concern,” Ms. Gallagher said. “Another thing that I am so concerned about – and everybody else is at the park – is property value. Even if I could find a buyer if I wanted to leave I’m not sure anybody would be anxious to buy if they knew there would be explosives right where they’re at,” she said.
