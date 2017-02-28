P&Z to discuss increasing number of marijuana businesses in city limits

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 14 postponed discussion on increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city beyond the two presently approved.
The Apache Junction City Council was slated to discuss the issue at a Feb. 21 meeting, but postponed it to give time for the P&Z commission to make its recommendation, city officials said.
“The next item, planning and zoning is not finished with it,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the meeting.
That item, according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, was to consider an application by SVACCHA LLC to amend the city’s nonprofit medical marijuana use regulations to allow for medical marijuana facilities, including dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities, as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area, also known as CHAA.
SVACCHA LLC is the recipient of a new dispensary license for the Apache Junction CHAA, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road.
“On Feb. 14 the planning and zoning commission made a motion to continue the matter to Feb. 28 as they needed additional information and they also wanted to have an executive session on the issues. The issue is the medical marijuana ordinance. An applicant wanted to suggest some changes,” City Attorney Joel Stern said to the council. “It is advertised for a public hearing on March 7 and it is anticipated the planning and zoning commission will (work) on the item Feb. 28, which will then take it to the city council on March 7.”
Tess Nesser, P&Z commission chairwoman, said in an interview after the council meeting that the commission voted 7-0 to postpone discussing the issue to meet in executive session with the city attorney and to receive more information on the issues. The P&Z meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
January meeting
Increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city of Apache Junction beyond the two presently approved and considering home delivery were discussed at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.
Rudy Esquivias, senior planner for the city of Apache Junction, told the commission that the city of Apache Junction allows one dispensary and one cultivation area until the city has at least 20 pharmacies and that there are fewer than 10 at present.
“What the applicants are asking is to amend our code to allow for a possible additional facility. If you or city council approves these text amendments, the successful applicant for the Apache Junction CHAA still has to come back you separately for a conditional use permit request,” he said at the Jan. 21 meeting.
Other proposed amendments also include, but are not limited to: possibly allowing location of medical marijuana facilities in planned development zoning districts; adding more land uses from which a proposed medical marijuana facility must keep a separation distance; better defining security requirements; and possibly allowing dispensaries to sell other products to registered medical marijuana patients, according to the meeting’s agenda.
For more information, see the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com