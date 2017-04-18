Public hearing April 18 on use of Community Development Block Grant funds

The city of Apache Junction will hold a public hearing on April 18 regarding an expected $150,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds that the city will receive from the Arizona Department of Housing regional account for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The city may also apply for up to $300,000 in additional CDBG funds for the current fiscal year from a state special projects account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need. Based on citizen input as well as local and state planning objectives, several potential projects have been selected to be forwarded to the state of Arizona with a request for funding, according to a press release.
A public hearing will be held at the Apache Junction City Council meeting at 7 p.m. April 18, at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., to discuss the potential projects. It is expected that the city council will select the final projects at this hearing and adopt applicable resolutions, according to the release.
The potential CDBG projects are:
•sidewalk design and improvements in the Grand View neighborhood serving 1,070 residents of which 71 percent are low to moderate income.
•housing rehabilitation and emergency repair serving low to moderate income residents.
•public services serving residents under the limited clientele objective.
To receive project proposals, file grievances or learn more about the CDBG program, contact Heather Patel at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., by phone at 480-474-2635 or by e-mail at hpatel@ajcity.net.