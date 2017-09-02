Proposed Svaccha medical-marijuana dispensary close to homes, resident says

An Apache Junction resident who lives south of a planned medical-marijuana dispensary is questioning why it needs to be at West Apache Trail and South Palo Verde Drive.
“I think it’s completely inconsistent with a residential neighborhood, which is predominately what it is,” Brenda Gifford, of the 100 block of South Palo Verde Drive, said at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. “I think that this is a destination kind of business and if you build it they will come. So wherever you build it they will come. People will come and they will find it. If they want a medical-marijuana dispensary, they will go to it. It doesn’t have to be convenient. It doesn’t need to have drive-by visibility,” she said.
Five locations were considered for a new nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary, but the best one is at 1985 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 4, Jenifer Corey, representing the applicant, Svaccha LLC, said at the meeting.
“At the end of the day, this is the site we picked. We meet the (conditional use permit) requirements. And we worked really hard to make sure we put forth a design that works and meets the requirements and addresses staff concerns,” Ms. Corey said.
Svaccha LLC is the recipient of a dispensary license for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road. The business is seeking a conditional use permit to allow the operation of the medical marijuana dispensary in the eastern-most suite of Palo Verde Plaza. The property is zoned B-2 – commercial. Palo Verde Plaza LLC is the owner and Svaccha LLC is the applicant, represented by Jareb Mackin and Ms. Corey. Mr. Mackin and Evan Pieser are co-owners of the proposed medical-marijuana dispensary.
Svaccha is the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity – a clean product, Mr. Pieser said in an interview after the Feb. 28 meeting of the planning and zoning commission. See the story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/council-to-discuss-allowing-second-marijuana-dispensary-in-city-limits.
The proposed dispensary will not have on-site cultivation of medical marijuana, nor will it manufacture infused products. It is a dispensary open to medical-marijuana card-carrying patients only. Operating hours are slated to be 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to documents with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“It is OK not to like the medical marijuana but at the end of the day the state of Arizona – the voters – approved medical marijuana. So the state assigned us to come into the Apache Junction CHAA. Whether you like it or not, we are going to be in the Apache Junction area,” Ms. Corey said at the P&Z meeting.
Ms. Gifford said she is not against the type of business.
“I’m not 100 percent opposed to medical marijuana. My uncle suffered with cancer and that was one of the things that gave him relief. But I am opposed to having people come at 10 o’clock at night buying pot almost next door to my mother’s house – my 84-year-old mother’s house,” she said. “Pharmacies don’t typically stay open ‘til 10. Why does a marijuana dispensary need to be open immediately adjacent to a residential neighborhood ‘til 10 p.m.?
Discussion on the conditional use permit for a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary was postponed to the Tuesday, Sept. 12, meeting of the planning and zoning commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The commission voted 4-0 to postpone discussion until all seven members could be present. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and commissioners Robert Schroeder and Michael McGraw. Absent were commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Michael Frank and Willie Howard.
“There is a part of me that has a concern at this location,” Commissioner Heck said at the meeting. “Good, bad or otherwise, that area that is south of this plaza has not always been the most business-friendly, if you will…. What other locations were being considered? Because this is a very busy area and I’m thinking there are probably other areas within the city limits and even a little bit beyond that might afford a little less traffic and hustle and bustle. Again, that area, to me, is still something that has all sorts of red flags,” he said.
“We started an analysis and we looked at all B-2-zoned properties and we slowly started whittling away,” Ms. Corey said. “A lot of those didn’t make any sense or once you start adding in separation requirements – spacing to other facilities, protected uses – the list shrinks and shrinks and shrinks. We actively considered five spaces – five different locations… This space right here ended up being one that made most sense. It’s available, it’s been vacant a long time. It met all of the spacing requirements and we can mitigate a lot of the issues.”
Svaccha will be the second medical-marijuana dispensary in the Apache Junction CHAA. Nature’s Wonder Dispensary is at 260 W. Apache Trail. It is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, according to http://natureswonderaj.com.
