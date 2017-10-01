VFW Post 7968 hosts POW/MIA ceremony and luncheon in Apache Junction

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, hosted a luncheon and missing-man ceremony Sept. 15 for the East Valley Chapter of American ex-POW’s in Mesa.
Sept. 15 was National POW/MIA Recognition Day, honoring the U.S. military’s veterans who were or are prisoners of war or designated missing in action.
Sixteen of the survivors and families of former prisoners of war attended the luncheon and one received a crocheted POW afghan made by Michelle Weiss, a volunteer. One received a POW/MIA quilted wall-hanging made by Jan Snyder, president of the VFW No. 7968 Auxiliary. The Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, instructed by retired Maj. William Parker, performed the missing-man ceremony as well as presented the colors.
No symbol better commemorates the sacrifice POW/MIA veterans have made for the country than the famous POW/MIA flag. But many Americans might not know the history behind the iconic flag. The POW/MIA flag was designed during the Vietnam War as a symbol of national concern about U.S. military personnel taken as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, according to the National League of POW/MIA families. In 1971, Mary Hoff, the wife of a soldier listed as missing in action in the Vietnam War and a member of the National League of POW/MIA Families, wanted to create a symbol to honor her husband and other POW/MIA veterans. The National League of POW/MIA Families’ Board of Directors held a meeting in January 1972 to approve the POW/MIA flag and began manufacturing the banner for distribution shortly after.
That was much-needed during the Vietnam War, where the U.S. lists 1,350 Americans as having been prisoners of war or designated missing in action.
