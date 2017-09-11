Apache Junction planning, zoning commission has two meetings Sept. 12

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. for a special meeting and 7 p.m. for a regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
Special meeting
A presentation and discussion of case AM-2-17, a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Chapter 1: Zoning Code, Article 1-11 Sign Regulations, is slated for the special meeting.
Centerstage Church sign
During the regular meeting, the commission is slated to hear a presentation, discuss, hold a public hearing and consider of case CUP-7-17, a request by Apache Junction Unified School District, represented by Michael Bryce of Centerstage Church. The church is seeking approval of a conditional use permit for a temporary portable electronic sign at the former Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive.
Medical-marijuana business
During the regular meeting, the commission is slated to hear a presentation, discuss, hold a public hearing and consider case CUP-5-17, a request by Palo Verde Plaza LLC (owner) and Svaccha LLC (applicant), represented by Jareb Mackin and Jenifer Corey. They are seeking for approval of a conditional use permit to operate a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary on a B-2 (Old West Commercial) zoned property at 1985 W. Apache Trail, Suite No. 4. This case was continued from the Aug. 22 meeting.
Mr. Mackin and Evan Pieser are co-owners of the proposed medical-marijuana dispensary.
Svaccha is the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity – a clean product, Mr. Pieser said in an interview after the Feb. 28 meeting of the planning and zoning commission.
Svaccha would be the second medical-marijuana dispensary in the Apache Junction CHAA. Nature’s Wonder Dispensary is at 260 W. Apache Trail. It is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, according to http://natureswonderaj.com.
The proposed dispensary will not have on-site cultivation of medical marijuana, nor will it manufacture infused products. It is a dispensary open to medical-marijuana card-carrying patients only. Operating hours are slated to be 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to documents with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
