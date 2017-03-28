Planned power outage at traffic signal at Idaho Road and Old West Highway
Salt River Project has informed the city of Apache Junction that it will conduct a planned power outage that will affect an unmetered traffic signal at Idaho Road and Old West Highway during the overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday, according to a press release.
The light will be out from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. SRP will have off-duty officers directing traffic during the outage, according to the release.
