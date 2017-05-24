Planned 2017 town hall to discuss Apache Junction’s future

The year 2017 is going to be a lot like 1996, 1998 and 2002. The latter three years are when Apache Junction hosted town halls for its citizens to discuss visions for the future. Last week the Apache Junction City Council directed city staff to plan a town hall for late September.
The council at a work session May 15 appeared to agree that people who attend the town hall will be given a lunch. The council voted 6-0 on May 16 to direct city staff to plan for and set up a town hall in September or early October and also plan a work-session council retreat for late October or early November. Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Christa Rizzi. Councilwoman Robin Barker was not present.
“Since this was first proposed – what, a month an a half or so? – been doing a lot of talking amongst the city and citizens and watching events and just looking at things that are going to be affecting the city for the next five, 10, 15, 20 years, and I think it’s a very important thing for us to be doing as far as holding a town hall meeting for the citizens to give us the input,” Mr. Struble said. “And then also for the city council to do a retreat to form short-term, long-term plans – a vision – so that we can prepare for the things that are going to be happening to us, the city of Apache Junction.”
He cited the possible incorporation of San Tan Valley, the Bureau of Land Management land surrounding the city and when the state trust land to the south of Apache Junction is approved for sale as issues that will affect the city of Apache Junction.
“Just a lot of different issues that are going to be coming up to us that we’re going to have to plan ahead so that we’re not doing things on the seat of our pants … So that we are planning for the items as we go forward. I look forward to working on this,” Mr. Struble said.
The town hall should be made up of 50 stakeholders, Mr. Struble said in his motion for approval.
“Why would we limit that to 50? Could we leave that more open?” Mayor Serdy asked.
“Well, the reason I put out 50 was because we had the concern last night for preparing for a meeting and so we could prepare for the food,” Mr. Struble said. “But also, if it’s going to be a town hall meeting where the city council will be there – so it’s going to be open to the public and so anybody can attend – but it’s going to be treated … where we will have a facilitator who will … request the members who are invited to actually do the inputting and development of those plans.”
During the vote, Vice Mayor Wilson said: “I am going to vote yes, but I will also say to look at the idea of … possibly going on beyond the 50 to include a lot more.”
During the vote, Mayor Serdy said: “Yes, but we may have more than 50.”
Mayor Serdy said prior to discussion on the retreat and town hall that it was important to get the process started.
Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell agreed.
“If we do want to start working with sponsorships and those types of things, I recommend we get going on that now and it would be great to hear dates and ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on both or one or the other. Those types of things would be really great for staff,” Mr. Powell said.
