Old West Highway road work planned in Apache Junction
Street maintenance crack sealing is scheduled for Aug. 14-23 on Old West Highway between Idaho Road and U.S. Highway 60, according to a press release from the city of Apache Junction.
Lane closures can be expected from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m. daily with no weekend work planned. The road will not be fully closed. The work will disrupt entering and exiting side streets and driveways for a few minutes as the street maintenance equipment passes. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
