October proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Photo special to the Independent from the city of Apache Junction Facebook page.

From left, Apache Junction Councilwoman Robin Barker at the Oct. 3 council meeting presents a proclamation designating October 2017 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” to Dr. Dorian Townsend, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse executive director. The proclamation states, in part, “during their lifetime, an estimated one in four women and one in seven men have experienced domestic violence; and … Arizona experienced over 100 domestic violence related deaths in 2016; and … domestic violence in any community may exist as a hidden, silent and often unrecognized reality that is often not reported to authorities; and … there is a need to challenge the assumptions made about domestic violence, become proactive in preventing domestic violence and hold offenders accountable.”

