Arizona Alliance for Healthcare Security official to speak at Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meeting

The Northern Pinal County Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Pizza Hut, 200 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction. Special guest will be DJ Quinlan of the Arizona Alliance for Healthcare Security. The Alliance for Healthcare Security is a coalition of health-care providers and advocates that has formed to protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Mr. will be speaking on the health care debate going on in Congress and its affects to personal insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.
Mr. Quinlan is a political consultant and campaign strategist based in Tempe. He has advised candidates across all levels of the ballot on voter-contact strategies, messaging and the use of data analytics in campaigns. He is the former executive director (2013-15) of the Arizona Democratic Party, where he led the party’s redistricting program and citizen referendum against a voter-suppression bill. Prior to his work in politics, he worked as a metrologist – the science of measurement – in an electronic measurement laboratory. He has advised many campaigns including Tom O’Halleran for Congress, multiple state legislative and city council campaigns and various ballot initiatives and independent expenditure campaigns. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a native Arizonan.
The club invites all who are interested in learning about the health-care proposals and other issues of the day to attend and meet fellow Democrats from the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area. The Northern Pinal County Democrats meet the third Monday of each month (usually at the Mongolian Grill but the business is closed this month) to talk about issues affecting the community and how to get involved in the issues that reflect the club members’ values.
The club’s website is http://pinaldemocrats.org.