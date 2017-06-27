Sock hop held for Marc Community Resources adults, Flag Day presentation held by Scouts

Members of Elks Lodge No. 2349 hosted two recent events at the lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, the lodge hosted a Flag Day presentation by Boy Scouts Troop No. 301.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the lodge held its annual sock hop for participants in the Freestone Campus of Marc Community Resources Inc.
Funding for the sock hop was provided from a Beacon grant from the Elks Grand Lodge.
The Freestone day program provides activities to more than 65 adults, with a capacity of 100, in the east Valley using state-of-the-art technology. Freestone Day Program services are provided to adults who have disabilities in facility-based and community settings to provide opportunities for community inclusion, the use of naturally occurring community supports and to facilitate skill development, according to http://marccr.com/freestone-campus/.
Editor’s note: Dennis Mack is a member of Elks Lodge No. 2349. For more information on the Elks Lodge, go to www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.