Sock hop held for Marc Community Resources adults, Flag Day presentation held by Scouts

Jun 27th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

Boy Scouts from Troop No. 301 in a Flag Day event at Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction. (Photo special to the Independent from Dennis Mack)

Members of Elks Lodge No. 2349 hosted two recent events at the lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, the lodge hosted a Flag Day presentation by Boy Scouts Troop No. 301.

Participants in the Elks Lodge’s annual sock hop for the Freestone Campus of Marc Community Resources Inc. (Photo special to the Independent from Dennis Mack)

Participants in the Elks Lodge’s annual sock hop for the Freestone Campus of Marc Community Resources Inc. (Photo special to the Independent from Dennis Mack)

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, the lodge held its annual sock hop for participants in the Freestone Campus of Marc Community Resources Inc.

Funding for the sock hop was provided from a Beacon grant from the Elks Grand Lodge.

The Freestone day program provides activities to more than 65 adults, with a capacity of 100, in the east Valley using state-of-the-art technology. Freestone Day Program services are provided to adults who have disabilities in facility-based and community settings to provide opportunities for community inclusion, the use of naturally occurring community supports and to facilitate skill development, according to http://marccr.com/freestone-campus/.

Editor’s note: Dennis Mack is a member of Elks Lodge No. 2349. For more information on the Elks Lodge, go to www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie