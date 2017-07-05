Bateman Community Living providing new cooks in the kitchen at the Apache Junction Senior Center

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Senior Services would like to welcome our newest partners in the kitchen, Bateman Community Living. Starting July 5 the business will be handling all the congregate and home-delivered meals and each day cooking delicious fresh meals for our community. Our senior services will be closed July 3-4 due to the changeover and the holiday.
Qualifying adults (seniors age 60-plus and their spouse, disabled under 60 living in congregate housing, or accompanying disabled family member) are encouraged to donate toward the cost of the meal each day, however no eligible participant will be denied meals services due to inability to pay. Participants under 60 are required to pay a $6 fee per meal.
To join us for lunch, reservations must be made 48 hours in advance. First-time visitors must come in and fill out registration paperwork. Meal calendars are available for the whole month.
For more information on congregate meals, home-delivered meals or other senior related programs and services, call the Parks and Recreation Senior Services desk at 480-474-5260 or visit our website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
Editor’s note: JJ Underwood is the recreation coordinator for the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.